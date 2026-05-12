Fiat Strada dominates Brazil with 70% of compact pickup segment

The Fiat Strada closed April with 14,905 registrations in Brazil, up almost 48% from the same month in 2025 and taking about 70% of the compact pickup segment. It was the fifth consecutive month above the 10,000-unit threshold, a figure that confirms the commercial consistency of a model that has been on the market for some time but still continues to generate strongly expanding volumes. The formula behind the Strada’s success remains a combination of practicality, toughness and low running costs, qualities that make it attractive to a very broad audience, from private buyers to professionals and small businesses.

Fiat Strada stays unbeatable in Brazil with 14,905 April registrations

The gap over its direct competition remains significant. The Volkswagen Saveiro, its main rival in the segment, stopped at 6,457 registrations, less than half the Strada’s total. That gap has shown no signs of narrowing in recent months and reflects an increasingly solid leadership position for Fiat’s compact pickup in the Brazilian market.

The strength of the Italian brand in Brazil also extends to the midsize segment, where the Fiat Toro closed April with 4,169 units sold, more than double the 1,928 registrations recorded by the Ram Rampage in the same period. Behind the Rampage came the Chevrolet Montana with 1,627 units, its best result since October, when it reached 1,848 units. That could point to a recovery phase after several months of limited volumes. The Ford Maverick finished at the bottom of the ranking with 285 registrations, a modest figure in absolute terms but with one interesting detail: the Maverick was the only model in the segment to record year-over-year growth over the past 12 months.

Overall volumes confirm Fiat’s dominant position in Brazil’s pickup market, supported by strong numbers in both the compact and midsize segments and by a deeply rooted presence in one of Latin America’s most important markets. The next generation of the Strada could also have implications for Europe, where Fiat is reportedly considering the development of a compact pickup inspired by the Brazilian model and based on the Grande Panda platform, likely with a different name and specifications adapted to European market needs and regulations.