Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback show how Fiat wants to become a global brand

Fiat has defined the outline of its expansion in the C-segment with the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, two compact SUVs based on a shared global platform and designed to cover very different markets, from Europe to the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Both models will remain under 4.5 metres in length and will be available with petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains, a flexible approach that should allow the brand to adapt to regions with different infrastructure, purchasing power and electrification timelines.

Fiat prepares global C-SUV push with Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback

The Grizzly will serve as the more functional member of the family, with upright proportions and a layout designed to maximise interior space for family and everyday use. The Grizzly Fastback, on the other hand, will adopt an SUV coupe profile aimed at buyers looking for more personality and stronger road presence, while sharing the same technical base. Both models aim to recover one of Fiat’s historic strengths: the ability to offer accessible and recognisable mobility on an international scale.

Global distribution represents the most strategically important aspect of the project. In Latin America, where Fiat still holds a very strong position, especially in Brazil and Argentina, an affordable compact SUV could become a key product in the segment. In North America, according to the information that has emerged, the two models should arrive under the Chrysler brand with dedicated names. The Grizzly Fastback would be linked to the future Chrysler Arrow, while the traditional Grizzly should take the name Chrysler Arrow Cross.

For Chrysler, this would be a significant move. The American brand needs to expand its line-up quickly into more accessible segments, below models such as the Pacifica and Airflow. Using a Fiat-based architecture would allow Stellantis to shorten development times and offer compact crossovers at competitive prices.

The commercial debut is expected in the second half of 2026, with a launch strategy that should start in Europe, the Middle East and Africa before expanding to other markets. For Fiat, this will test whether a shared global platform can truly support a credible international expansion while preserving the brand’s popular identity across very different regions.