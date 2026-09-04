Maserati’s comeback could begin in China through a Huawei and JAC partnership

Maserati is reportedly in talks with Huawei and JAC Motors to develop a new electrified model that could be sold under the Maextro brand in China and as a Maserati in other markets. The agreement has not been signed yet, but discussions have reportedly cleared several hurdles and could lead to the start of the partnership in 2027.

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Maserati moves closer to Huawei and JAC alliance as China-led revival takes shape

Milano Finanza reported the information through a source close to the matter, describing a project that has already entered the design phase, with production expected to begin by the end of next year. Stellantis has not confirmed the negotiations and declined to comment on an operation that remains under discussion, leaving both the vehicle’s technical specifications and production location unresolved.

The project would give each of the three partners a different role. Maserati would lead the vehicle configuration and handle international sales, while preserving the characteristics needed to distinguish it from the corresponding Maextro model. Huawei would integrate its digital architecture and connectivity technologies, while JAC would take care of engineering and manufacturing. This structure could give Maserati faster access to systems already developed for the latest Chinese electric and hybrid vehicles.

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Maextro, the luxury brand created by Huawei and JAC, made its debut with the S800, a flagship available with either fully electric or range-extender powertrains and equipped with Huawei technology for propulsion, cabin functions and driver assistance. The possible Maserati would not necessarily amount to a modified S800, since the project described by Milano Finanza reportedly involves the Modena-based automaker from the early product-definition stage.

Production could take place in China, where Huawei and JAC already have the necessary supply chain, or in Italy. Another possibility would divide activities between the two countries, allowing Maserati to use Chinese partner facilities without moving the entire production program abroad.

The negotiations form part of Stellantis’ broader effort to revive Maserati after a sharp drop in sales and a reduction in the brand’s product range. More details could emerge in December, when Maserati is expected to hold a strategy meeting in Modena focused on future models, investment and the next phase of the brand’s turnaround.