Maserati: what if the comeback started with a supercar like this?

A two-seat Maserati even more extreme than the MCPura takes center stage in new renderings created by Tommaso Ciampi, where the Trident adopts the shape of an ultra-low, wide sports car with a compact cabin positioned between dramatically flared wheel arches and proportions closer to a racing prototype than a traditional grand tourer. A model like this is unlikely to ever reach production, but the project explores how Maserati design could evolve in the direction of a much more radical supercar.

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This radical Maserati supercar render imagines a bold new direction

The concept moves away from the proportions of a grand tourer and embraces the look of a pure supercar. The front sits extremely close to the ground and leaves little room for a conventional grille, with the Trident becoming the main recognizable element at the center. Vertical headlights follow the shape of the air intakes, while the deeply sculpted hood and oversized wheel arches make the car appear even wider.

The side profile concentrates most of the visual mass around a very compact cabin, with a low roof and limited glass area. The rear takes an equally dramatic approach. A thin light bar stretches across almost the entire width and frames the Maserati lettering, while a large diffuser dominates the lower bumper and reinforces a character that feels much more suited to the track than to long-distance touring.

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A car like this does not appear in Maserati’s current industrial plan. Stellantis has instead confirmed two new E-segment Maserati models by 2030 and will present a more detailed roadmap in Modena in December 2026. The company has not clarified whether those two projects will replace the Levante and Quattroporte, so any connection with those historic names remains speculative.

Maserati’s recent sales difficulties make rebuilding the product lineup a priority, but Stellantis continues to position the brand as a key part of its luxury strategy.