The 1959 Maserati “Birdcage” breaks records as millionaires battle over 17 rare cars

At Pebble Beach, where ultra-wealthy enthusiasts gather to convert spare millions into vintage sheet metal, a 1959 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage just set the room on fire. Crossing the auction block at Gooding Christie’s on August 14, the rare Italian racer fetched an eye-watering $4.24 million, comfortably outpacing its initial $3 million to $4 million pre-sale estimate and establishing a brand-new world record for the model.

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To understand why someone would pay the price of a luxury megayacht for a 65-year-old sports car, you have to look past the Trident badge and examine the math. Maserati built a mere 17 examples of the Tipo 61, back when the Modena outfit was obsession-driven and deeply committed to top-tier motorsport.

Designed by legendary engineer Giulio Alfieri, the “Birdcage” earned its endearing nickname from a radical spaceframe chassis crafted out of roughly 200 thin steel tubes intricately welded together. Stripped of its aluminum panels, the skeletal structure genuinely resembled a birdcage.

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It was a natural evolution from the earlier Tipo 60, which squeezed 200 HP out of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder tilted at 45 degrees while weighing a featherweight 570 kilograms. The Tipo 61 upped the ante with a 2,890 cc engine delivering 250 HP while scaling in at roughly 600 kilograms, giving it enough punch to hit a terrifying 285 km/h top speed.

The Tipo 61 backed up its bizarre skeleton with serious silverware. Running under the legendary Camoradi team banner, it conquered the grueling Nürburgring 1000 km twice in a row: first in 1960 with Stirling Moss and Dan Gurney sharing wheel duties, and again in 1961 behind Masten Gregory and Lloyd Casner. Those back-to-back victories cemented the Birdcage as an enduring racing icon.

The record-breaking example sold in California features stunning coachwork by Allegretti, landing right as Maserati celebrates 100 years of the Trident logo and a century of motor racing history. A hundred years later, that rich track pedigree still carries immense weight in auction halls.