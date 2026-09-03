Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa to outline group revival as New York event approaches

Antonio Filosa will meet investors in New York on September 10, when he takes part in the Jefferies Global Industrials Conference to discuss Stellantis’ performance and progress on the FaSTLAne 2030 plan. The session will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. EDT and will stream live on the group’s website, where Stellantis will also publish a replay afterward.

Advertisement

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa to face investors in New York as recovery continues

The appearance follows a second quarter that returned Stellantis to growth without resolving all of its challenges. Net revenue reached €43.5 billion, up 13 percent from the same period in 2025, while net profit returned to positive territory at €293 million. Adjusted operating income rose to €773 million, although the 1.8 percent margin remains modest compared with the levels needed to support investment and new product programs.

North America generated much of the quarterly recovery, with revenue up 32 percent and sales increasing 6 percent. The region completed its fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth as Stellantis reduced inventory and brought back products more closely aligned with local customer demand. Filosa has already identified the United States as one of the markets expected to make the biggest contribution to future profitability.

Advertisement

Enlarged Europe produced broadly flat revenue during the quarter and posted a negative 0.6 percent adjusted operating margin. Underused production capacity, pricing pressure and the cost of renewing the product lineup continue to weigh on results. Analysts will likely press Filosa for more detail on factory measures and the timetable for restoring stronger profitability in the region.

Filosa said on August 26 that all major indicators had improved during the first half and described the recovery as gradual. Stellantis expects mid-single-digit revenue growth for the full year and a low-single-digit adjusted operating margin. Industrial free cash flow should also improve compared with 2025.

Stellantis has only confirmed Filosa’s participation and has not previewed any major announcements for the conference. The CEO could still use the event to update investors on the pace of the North American recovery, the remaining challenges in Europe and the impact of tariffs, which Stellantis currently estimates at €1 billion to €1.2 billion for the full year.