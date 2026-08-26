Maserati hits the big screen in new film starring Al Pacino and Anthony Hopkins

The first official teaser for “Maserati The Brothers” presents the movie as a family story set around the origins of the Trident, with cars and racing accompanying the lives of the Maserati brothers. Magenta Light Studios acquired the US distribution rights and plans a wide theatrical release during 2026, although the studio has not yet announced an exact date for the American debut.

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Maserati movie gets its first trailer with Al Pacino and Anthony Hopkins

The story explores the birth of Maserati in Bologna in 1914 and follows Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto Maserati through years of workshop activity, financial difficulties and early racing projects. Rather than focusing only on the company’s later success, the movie also examines the decisions and personal relationships that helped the family transform its mechanical expertise into an automotive business.

Michele Morrone plays Alfieri Maserati, while Salvatore Esposito takes the role of his brother Bindo and Lorenzo De Moor portrays Carlo, the eldest brother. Carlo died before the company came to life, but he played a major role in passing his passion for mechanics and motorsport on to the rest of the family.

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Al Pacino portrays entrepreneur Vincenzo Vaccaro, a figure close to the Maserati family. Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Jessica Alba also join the cast. Bobby Moresco, who won an Academy Award for writing “Crash,” directs the movie. The production team shot scenes in Modena, Bologna and at Cinecittà Studios in Rome.

The sequences centered on the Indianapolis 500 should carry particular significance for American audiences because they revisit the period when Maserati conquered one of the most important races in the United States. Wilbur Shaw won the 1939 and 1940 editions at the wheel of the 8CTF Boyle Special, giving Maserati two consecutive victories that no other Italian manufacturer has ever matched at Indianapolis. Shaw returned with the same car in 1941, but an accident ended his race after 151 laps.

The production team recreated several race cars from the 1920s and 1930s to reproduce the workshops and competitions of the period without depending entirely on digital effects. The teaser showcases that work alongside the tensions between the main characters and suggests that the story will connect Maserati’s industrial rise with the financial and personal consequences of the brothers’ choices.

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Magenta Light Studios initially said it planned to bring the movie to more than 2,000 theaters across the United States and Canada. Current schedules still list a US release during 2026, but the distributor has not announced a specific day. Release dates announced for other countries therefore do not necessarily apply to the United States.