Maserati enters the decisive phase of 2026 with its future still on the line

Maserati will present the most detailed part of its new industrial plan by December 2026, when the company is expected to define two new E-segment models and the technology partnership that will support their development. Stellantis has already confirmed both programs under the FaSTLAne 2030 plan, but it has not revealed names, body styles, platforms or launch dates.

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2026 is the year of truth for Maserati as December decisions could shape its future

Antonio Filosa told the Italian Parliament that Stellantis is negotiating with two potential partners capable of contributing technology, engineering and industrial expertise. The selection process does not involve selling the brand, as the CEO explicitly ruled out a sale of both Maserati and the Cassino plant.

The partnership aims to reduce the investment required for new low-volume products and, according to Filosa, should also benefit operations in Cassino and Modena.

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Reports published so far have linked the two future vehicles to successors for the Quattroporte and Levante, but Stellantis currently identifies them only as E-segment models. That means there is no confirmation that one will retain a traditional sedan body or that the other will continue using the historic Levante name. Rumors involving fastback styling, shared platforms and production allocation between individual plants also remain unconfirmed.

Maserati’s updated 2026 lineup already shows a strategy that depends less on a single type of powertrain. The Grecale, GranTurismo and GranCabrio continue to offer the Nettuno V6 alongside electric Folgore versions, while customers now have greater personalization opportunities.

Production of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio has also returned to Modena, where the MCPURA and BOTTEGAFUORISERIE activities strengthen Maserati’s focus on craftsmanship, exclusivity and low-volume special projects.

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The Grecale will have to support the brand’s commercial presence until the new programs arrive and will receive another evolution in 2027. Maserati has not announced plans to abandon the Folgore range, but the wider use of the Nettuno engine across updated models confirms that combustion power will remain part of the lineup.

Maserati will clarify the balance between gasoline, hybrid and electric powertrains for the two E-segment models only when it presents the new strategy.

Sales figures underline the scale of the challenge. Maserati sold around 2,737 vehicles during the first half of 2026 across several key markets, down 37% from 4,366 units one year earlier. The United States accounted for 876 vehicles during the period.

Stellantis now wants Maserati to focus more heavily on pure luxury, personalization and profitability rather than chasing the higher volumes reached during the previous decade.

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December will therefore become a decisive moment for the brand. Maserati needs to identify the two future models and the partner it intends to work with, as those decisions will determine the technology behind the next generation of vehicles and how much production Stellantis assigns to its Italian plants.