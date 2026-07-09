Maserati Levante reimagined with coupé proportions and electric SUV style

The Facebook page Sezer Design has published a new digital interpretation of the Maserati Levante, imagining a possible future generation of the Trident SUV with crossover coupé proportions and a design approach close to large premium electric models. The project has no official connection with Maserati and does not necessarily preview a model currently in development, but it tries to push the brand’s design language in a more dramatic direction than the Levante currently in the lineup.

New Maserati Levante render shows a sleeker future for the Trident SUV

In the rendering, the SUV appears noticeably longer, lower, and sleeker, with muscular sides, pronounced wheel arches, and large-diameter wheels that shift its proportions toward a raised grand tourer rather than a traditional SUV. The grey bodywork, shown under warm sunset lighting, highlights tense surfaces and a very high beltline.

At the rear, the light signature is slim and continuous, with Maserati lettering in the center of the tailgate and a large illuminated Trident alongside it, an element that has become increasingly common in digital concepts linked to the brand. The front end follows the same sharp approach, with very thin headlights, a dominant vertical grille, and pronounced air intakes that give the vehicle a more aggressive character while preserving the search for sporty elegance typical of Maserati.

The cabin also looks toward a fully digital future, with a large central screen, a sporty steering wheel, and light-colored materials in an environment focused on comfort and perceived quality. The layout targets a premium customer who does not want to give up the atmosphere of a flagship model.

The real future of the Levante, however, remains undefined. A possible new generation could use Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, an architecture designed for large models and capable of supporting high-performance electrified powertrains.

For a Maserati SUV exceeding five meters in length, this type of technical base would prove crucial to ensuring dynamic behavior worthy of the Trident’s sporting tradition, especially in a segment where the most established premium electric and hybrid SUVs have already set very high performance benchmarks.

The rendering captures the strong interest surrounding a possible evolution of the Levante in a more modern and spectacular direction, although the gap between an independent design exercise and Maserati’s actual industrial decisions remains wide.