The 2027 Maserati Grecale Trofeo seen during recent road testing does not preview a secret new model. Instead, the lightly covered SUV appears to be one of the vehicles Maserati continues to use while completing validation of the already revealed 2027 model year. Photos shared by Walter Vayr show a configuration reportedly aimed at North America, with only limited camouflage around the redesigned front end.

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2027 Maserati Grecale Trofeo spotted testing ahead of US arrival

The updated fascia gives the Grecale a wider, more horizontal appearance. Maserati revised the grille, bumper and lower air intakes while retaining familiar details such as the three fender vents. At the rear, the Trofeo keeps its four exhaust outlets, one of the easiest ways to distinguish the performance flagship from other Grecale versions.

US-spec Trofeo models continue to use the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6 with 523 hp. Maserati pairs it with AWD and an electronic limited-slip rear differential. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 3.6 seconds and reaches a claimed top speed of 177 mph.

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Maserati also revised how the Trofeo uses its standard Skyhook air suspension. The normal ride height now sits 0.4 inches lower than the MY26, giving the SUV a more planted stance. Selecting Corsa drops the body by 1 inch from the reference position while simultaneously sharpening throttle response, changing transmission mapping and reducing traction-control intervention. Launch Control also becomes available in this mode.

The cabin receives equally targeted updates. A sport steering wheel adds Alcantara inserts, while the digital instrument cluster gains a dedicated Corsa layout. Maserati also replaces the previous transmission controls with three-dimensional metallic switches featuring integrated lighting. The updated Driving Mode Explorer shows real-time changes to acceleration response, suspension stiffness, electronic controls and overall vehicle behavior.

The 2027 update therefore keeps the Trofeo’s core formula intact instead of chasing more horsepower. Maserati focused on sharper styling, a lower stance and a more performance-oriented cabin while preserving the 523-hp Nettuno V6 that already gives the Grecale Trofeo its distinct character.