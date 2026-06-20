Maserati Quattroporte is coming back: the return of high-performance royalty

The latest brand to join the existential crisis club is Maserati. During a recent conference call tucked neatly behind the Grecale and GranTurismo facelifts, Maserati’s Chief Operating Officer, Santo Ficili, officially reopened the dossier on the legendary Quattroporte.

Don’t dust off your tailored Italian suits just yet. The Trident is plotting a comeback in the ultra-premium E-segment by 2030 with two new models. One being the Levante’s inevitable successor, and the other a spiritual heir to the iconic flagship. However, the Quattroporte as we once knew it is dead, buried, and likely being recycled into a high-riding silhouette.

Ficili subtly hinted that “the modern interpretation of a sedan can change,” translating corporate-speak into the painful reality that Maserati is looking at a high-performance, aggressively positioned vehicle lurking in that muddy, undefined territory between a classic sedan and a crossover. Yes, the automotive industry’s obsession with putting everything on stilts has finally breached the gates of Modena. It’s a dangerous game to play.

History is littered with the tragic, awkward corpses of sedan-SUV mutations. For every mild lifestyle success like the Audi A6 Allroad, the car gods have punished us with optical illusions ranging from the ancient AMC Eagle to the utterly forgettable Volvo S60 Cross Country, and more recently, the highly divisive Toyota Crown.

Why run the risk? Cristiano Fiorio, Maserati’s Chief Marketing Officer, pointed out the obvious: the Trident currently has a glaring, Ghibli-and-Quattroporte-shaped hole in the E-segment. Wealthy clients are actively demanding something fresh, forcing Maserati to look beyond its traditional heritage to survive.

These two electrified saviors are slated to drop by 2030, though the actual industrial blueprints, strategic partnerships, and manufacturing survival plans are still locked in heated boardroom debates. We might get a clearer picture of this automotive identity crisis this coming December. Until then, brace yourselves. If the Quattroporte returns, it won’t be the elegant low-slung cruiser that defined Italian luxury. It’s evolving into something else entirely.