Maserati Levante GT imagined with a lower, sportier look for a new era

A large Maserati SUV called Levante GT could fill the gap left by the model that ended production in 2023. Stellantis has confirmed that two new Maserati vehicles will enter the E segment, although the group has not yet revealed their names, body styles or technical specifications.

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New Maserati Levante GT render imagines a lower and sportier flagship SUV

The digital concept imagines a Levante with a lower and sleeker profile than the previous generation, bringing its proportions closer to those of a fastback while retaining the height expected from an SUV. Sezer Design created the renderings with a long hood, Maserati’s Trident grille and the brand’s traditional three vents on the front fenders. A slim light bar stretches across the rear and visually emphasizes the width of the body.

The original Levante debuted in 2016 and brought Maserati into a segment that had already become essential for premium brands. The SUV used technical foundations related to the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans and offered gasoline, diesel and hybrid engines throughout its production run. The GTS and Trofeo versions added V8 power, pushing performance well beyond the more mainstream configurations.

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The simultaneous departure of the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte significantly reduced Maserati’s lineup, which now relies on the Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio, MCPURA and GT2 Stradale. In June 2026, Maserati updated its three highest-volume models, expanding the use of the Nettuno V6 in the Grecale and improving the electric Folgore versions. None of those changes, however, replaces the larger SUV role previously occupied by the Levante.

The FaSTLAne 2030 plan assigns two new E-segment vehicles to Maserati and calls for a more detailed strategy by December 2026. Antonio Filosa has said Stellantis wants to strengthen Maserati’s position as the group’s luxury brand, but he has not linked either future program to the Levante name.

A new generation of the Grecale will also arrive in 2027 and continue to occupy a smaller segment than the discontinued Levante.

One of the two E-segment projects could therefore become the spiritual successor to the Levante, but that possibility does not confirm either the Levante GT name or the styling shown in these renderings. Maserati’s next strategic update should provide a clearer picture of the future lineup, including which models will use combustion engines, which will adopt hybrid systems, which will go fully electric and where the company plans to build them.