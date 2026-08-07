Maserati hints at a V8 and three-pedal resurrection: nobody wants silent supercars

Maserati is quietly admitting what car enthusiasts have been screaming from the rooftops: quiet, soul-less electric supercars simply aren’t cutting it. After aggressively pushing its twin-turbo Nettuno V6 as a bridge toward an all-electric future that has since been binned, the Italian brand is recalibrating its long-term strategy. The potential savior on the horizon? A glorious, noise-making resurrection of V8 engines and proper mechanical manual gearboxes for ultra-exclusive, low-volume models.

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Speaking to Australian outlets Carsales and GoAuto, Maserati engineering chief Davide Danesin confirmed that technical feasibility studies have already looked at cramming eight cylinders back into current platforms.

With the facelifted GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale sitting on Alfa Romeo’s flexible Giorgio architecture, and the MCPura supercar utilizing the carbon-fiber monocoque shared with the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the underlying hardware is ready.

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The primary snag remains sourcing the heart. The iconic Ferrari-supplied V8 exited the lineup in 2024, and Stellantis’ bulky American Hemi engines present severe packaging constraints. To make this dream work, Modena will need either a fresh supplier deal or a brand-new powerplant altogether.

Yet, horsepower isn’t the only traditional high-octane luxury Maserati wants to revive. While competitors flirt with digital tricks and simulated paddle setups, Maserati wants an uncompromising, fully mechanical manual transmission. Danesin eloquently compared a high-end manual gearbox to a luxury mechanical wristwatch: an automatic shifts faster and costs under €3,000 ($3,500), whereas a bespoke manual setup will cost an eye-watering €15,000 to €20,000 ($17,300 to $23,100) due to low production volumes.

While parent company Stellantis has yet to officially give the green light, momentum is undeniably building inside Modena. If approved, these three-pedal, eight-cylinder exotics would likely emerge from Bottega Fuoriserie, the bespoke coachbuilding division shared between Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

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It seems the corporate suits have finally grasped a fundamental truth: wealthy drivers would much rather drop serious cash on an imperfect, mechanical masterpiece than glide quietly into an all-electric sunset.