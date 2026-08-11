New Maserati GranTurismo: stunning render imagines the Trident’s future coupe

Maserati updated the current GranTurismo in 2026, yet digital designer Tommaso Ciampi has already imagined the direction a next generation might take.

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His interpretation keeps the proportions that have defined the Trident’s grand tourers for decades. The bonnet stays long, the cabin sits back towards the rear axle and the body visually rests on very wide tracks. Ciampi changes the way these elements connect, though, opting for taut surfaces and a bulkier tail than the car now in production.

Maserati GranTurismo, a render imagines the next generation without the big grille

The clearest change concerns the front end, where a cleaner, more closed band takes the place of the large traditional grille. The headlights turn into slim horizontal openings, while the wings and the flanks take on volumes that verge on concept car territory. Four exhaust tips appear at the rear, a detail through which the author imagines an internal combustion engine surviving even in a future evolution of the model.

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That choice does not necessarily mirror Maserati’s plans. The current GranTurismo offers both the Nettuno V6 and the Folgore electric powertrain, which confirms a strategy that lets different technologies coexist. The June 2026 update took the Trofeo’s six-cylinder to 582 hp, according to European figures, and extended the range of the battery versions, besides touching design and perceived quality.

The GranTurismo name recalls a tradition that started with the Maserati A6 1500 of 1947 and returned to the foreground in 2007 with the coupé Pininfarina designed. That generation stayed on the market until 2019 and, together with the GranCabrio, topped 40,000 examples, becoming one of the most recognisable modern-era Maseratis.

The Stellantis FaSTLAne 2030 plan calls for two new Maserati models in the E segment, but the group has yet to disclose their identity, body style or powertrains. A more detailed roadmap should reach Modena in December 2026, when observers will finally see whether one of the projects has direct ties to the GranTurismo family.

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The render suggests a possible evolution of Maserati’s design language, keeping the classic long-distance coupé layout while reducing the stylistic references to the current car.