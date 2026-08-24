Buy a new Maserati, watch 71% of your net worth evaporate into thin air

Buying a brand-new Maserati and trying to resell it five years later is less like auto ownership and more like throwing your wallet directly into a paper shredder. According to a certified report from CarEdge, a new Trident badge retains a meager 29% of its original price tag after five years. That means an eye-watering 71% of your hard-earned cash simply vanishes into thin air.

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If you think that is a slow bleed, take a look at their flagship powerhouses over just thirty-six months: the Quattroporte V8 Trofeo drops 68% of its value, the Ghibli Ultima sheds 69%, and the Levante V8 Trofeo plummets by a staggering 72%. For comparison, a Porsche 911 loses a modest 9.3% over a full five-year stretch.

The culprits behind this financial tragedy are as obvious as they are painful. Insurance premiums and routine maintenance tabs remain locked at eye-watering supercar rates, even when the vehicle is out of warranty and terrifying prospective second-hand buyers with reliability nightmares.

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Making matters worse, corporate desperation forced Maserati to slash factory list prices on new models just to clear dealership lots, triggering a self-sabotaging feedback loop that tanked residual values before the cars even left the showroom floor.

This financial freefall reflects a brutal commercial collapse. Back in 2017, Maserati was flying high with nearly 49,000 units sold globally. By 2019, that figure tumbled to 26,000, and by 2025, sales bottomed out at a grim 11,127 units. The brand axed the iconic Quattroporte and Ghibli in 2023, wiped out the Levante in 2024, and effectively pinned all its surviving hopes on a single SUV, the Grecale.

Meanwhile in China, rogue dealerships began frantically discounting cars on their own. Stellantis eventually stepped in to kill the fire sale, but buyers remained thoroughly unimpressed. To top it all off, Maserati’s grand electric transition was met with overwhelming indifference. Turns out, wealthy buyers dropping six figures on Italian exotics want the visceral roar of a gas-guzzling V8, not the sterile quiet of a battery pack.

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Maserati boasts 112 years of glorious motorsport pedigree, including two Indianapolis 500 victories and a Formula 1 World Championship, but today, it holds a far less proud record: the absolute worst resale value in the premium auto market.