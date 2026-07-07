Leapmotor takes off in the UK with record growth under Stellantis

In June alone, Leapmotor registered 2,150 cars in the United Kingdom, its highest monthly figure since entering the country. According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the brand reached 1% of the overall market and 3% of the electric segment. Since January, deliveries have reached 6,770 units, far above the 4,273 cars registered in the whole of 2025, the year in which the Chinese brand entered the British market in spring with commercial support from Stellantis.

Leapmotor reaches 1% UK market share with record June sales

The composition of the customer base makes this growth especially significant. Private buyers account for more than 63% of Leapmotor’s sales since the beginning of the year, compared with a UK electric market average of 31%. Leapmotor is not growing thanks to corporate fleets, but thanks to families and individual drivers who choose the brand for personal use. This represents an important sign of real product acceptance. With more than 11,000 total registrations since launch, the brand has already become the third Chinese manufacturer in the United Kingdom for retail electric car sales and has entered the top ten of the BEV market.

The B10 ranks among the models contributing most to these results. This C-segment electric SUV placed second in its category among private buyers in June, ahead of established rivals such as the Škoda Enyaq, Kia EV5, and Ford Explorer. The B10 uses a 67.1 kWh battery with a declared range of up to 435 kilometers, and Leapmotor will later offer it in a Hybrid EV version with a total range of 898 kilometers.

Pricing remains one of the main drivers of this growth. The LEAP-GRANT program, launched even before the UK government’s new incentive plan, offers discounts of up to 3,750 pounds on selected models. The T03 shows this strategy most clearly, as a 3,000-pound bonus brings its starting price down to 12,995 pounds, with a declared range of 265 kilometers. Alongside it, the UK range now also includes the B05 family sedan, priced from 28,995 pounds, and the C10, also available with a range-extender hybrid powertrain. All models come with a four-year vehicle warranty and an eight-year battery warranty.

During 2026, the lineup will expand further with the B03X compact SUV. Leapmotor has developed it around maximum commercial simplicity, with a single trim level and generous standard equipment, reducing the complexity of choice for the final customer.