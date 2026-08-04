Leapmotor broke 100,000 monthly deliveries: legacy automakers should be terrified

One hundred thousand. For Leapmotor, it is a line in the sand, and a terrifying wake-up call for traditional automotive giants. In July 2026, the Chinese electric vehicle upstart delivered a staggering 101,267 vehicles globally. In doing so, it earned the distinction of becoming China’s very first automotive startup to smash through the six-figure ceiling in a single month. This is a full-blown promotion to the heavyweights.

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While legacy auto executives are busy scheduling another round of emergency syncs, Leapmotor’s growth trajectory tells a brutally clear story. July marked the brand’s fifth consecutive month of month-over-month expansion. After pushing out 93,376 units in June, the automaker tacked on nearly eight thousand additional deliveries four weeks later, a solid 8.45% sequential bump. Compare that to July 2025, and the company has literally doubled its output, posting an exact 102% year-over-year surge. Through the first seven months of 2026, Leapmotor has dumped 457,754 vehicles onto global roads, representing a 68.42% leap compared to the same stretch last year.

Powering this numerical onslaught is an aggressive product pipeline that makes traditional seven-year model lifecycles look painfully archaic. In June, Leapmotor refreshed its C10, C11, and C16 SUV lineup while introducing the D99, its maiden voyage into the family-hauling minivan realm. By July, the company was already back for more, pulling the sheet off updated variants of the B01 sedan and B10 crossover. Crucially, these include long-range options built on high-efficiency 800-volt architectures. Spending less time hooked to a plug is the ultimate buyer magnet. Meanwhile, back home in China, pre-orders have kicked off for the A05.

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Hitting 100,000 units in thirty days used to be an exclusive sanctuary reserved for century-old manufacturing titans. Leapmotor crashed the party ahead of every reasonable schedule. The burning question left standing on the factory floor is no longer whether this ambitious Chinese disruptor can keep the foot on the gas.