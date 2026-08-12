Leapmotor takes Brazil by storm and quickly becomes the electric SUV leader

Leapmotor is rapidly strengthening its position in Brazil, less than a year after entering the market in the second half of 2025. From January through July 2026, the electric versions of the C10 and B10 surpassed 2,000 combined registrations and captured a 19.7% share of Brazil’s midsize and large electric SUV segment, enough to put the Chinese brand at the top of the category.

Advertisement

Leapmotor takes the lead among electric SUVs in Brazil with 19.7% market share

The result stands out given the relatively young dealer network. Leapmotor benefits from its partnership with Stellantis, which provides extensive experience in distribution, manufacturing and after-sales support across South America. The Brazilian network continues to expand, while Stellantis has already confirmed plans to produce both the C10 and B10 locally at its Goiana manufacturing complex in Pernambuco.

The C10 introduced Leapmotor to Brazilian customers with a family-oriented formula that combines generous interior space with extensive digital technology. Its integrated electronic architecture brings numerous vehicle functions together and allows owners to create programmable routines that automatically perform certain actions under predefined conditions.

Advertisement

Leapmotor also offers the C10 Ultra-Hybrid with REEV technology. Unlike a conventional hybrid, the gasoline engine primarily works as a generator while the electric motor drives the wheels. This setup preserves the smooth response of an EV while giving drivers the ability to refuel during longer journeys when charging infrastructure becomes less convenient. The C10 REEV offers up to roughly 590 miles of combined WLTP range.

The smaller B10 expands Leapmotor’s reach into a more accessible part of the market. It uses the company’s Leap 3.5 architecture and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor to manage infotainment and digital vehicle functions. The B10 joined the C10 during 2026 and has helped accelerate the brand’s electric SUV registrations.

Leapmotor reportedly closed the first half of 2026 with more than 3,800 total sales in Brazil, including the C10 REEV. That performance adds another dimension to the electric-only figures and suggests that the range-extender version has also found an audience among Brazilian customers.

Advertisement

Local production could strengthen that momentum further. Building the C10 and B10 in Goiana should reduce reliance on imports while giving Stellantis greater flexibility to adapt Leapmotor products to regional demand.

The early sales numbers give Stellantis an encouraging indication that Leapmotor can establish itself quickly in one of South America’s largest automotive markets. The next stage will depend on how effectively the company can expand its dealer network, increase local production and maintain its position as competition in Brazil’s electrified vehicle market intensifies.