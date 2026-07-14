Leapmotor drives Stellantis growth in Europe with sales up fivefold in six months

Leapmotor distributed around 60,000 vehicles across Enlarged Europe during the first half of 2026, supporting Stellantis’ electric expansion in the region. The total combines roughly 27,000 units from the first quarter with 33,000 recorded between April and June. Leapmotor delivered approximately 13,000 vehicles during the first half of 2025, meaning volumes have more than quadrupled and now stand at nearly four and a half times the previous year’s level.

Leapmotor reaches 60,000 European deliveries in the first half of 2026

Italy has become one of the Chinese automaker’s most important markets and already offers complete figures for the six-month period. Dataforce figures reported by Leapmotor show 24,269 registrations between January and June, an increase of 1,448.8%. The T03 led Italy’s electric car market, while the B10 SUV strengthened the brand’s position among compact models with European prices starting at €29,900.

Leapmotor has expanded the lineup further with the B05, a 4.43-meter electric sedan available in some markets from €26,900, and the B03X crossover, which customers can order from July with a European starting price of €24,900. The company is therefore adding larger models alongside the small T03 while maintaining lower prices than many European rivals.

Stellantis launched the alliance in October 2023 by investing around €1.5 billion for a stake of approximately 20% in Leapmotor. The deal led to the creation of Leapmotor International, a company controlled 51% by Stellantis and responsible for managing the brand’s operations outside China.

The partnership should now involve Stellantis’ Spanish plants more heavily. The plan announced in May includes production of the B10 in Zaragoza and assigns several future models for international markets to the Villaverde facility.

Leapmotor delivered 356,487 vehicles worldwide during the first half of 2026, improving its result by 95% compared with the previous year. China still accounts for most of the company’s volumes, but Europe is taking on an increasingly important role in its international strategy.

New models and future production in Spain could strengthen Leapmotor’s position further, reduce its dependence on imports, and bring the brand closer to more customers across the continent.