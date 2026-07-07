Leapmotor D99: the 435-mile electric lounge America would love but may never get

The Leapmotor D99 measures 5.28 meters in length, has a 3.11-meter wheelbase, and offers seven seats across three rows. Leapmotor has already opened orders in China, with prices ranging from 249,800 to 319,800 yuan, equal to around $36,800-$47,100 at current exchange rates. The brand has not yet announced prices or official launch dates for other markets, but the project clearly targets an international audience and follows a formula that has become increasingly rare in the automotive world: an electrified premium minivan built for long-distance travel.

Leapmotor D99 would be a hit in America, but it may never arrive

The cabin design sets the D99 apart from its rivals. The second row features two individual Zero Gravity seats with electric adjustment, massage function, and dedicated climate control. They can also rotate 90 degrees toward the side windows, turning the interior into a kind of mobile lounge. A pull-out table between the two seats allows passengers to work, place objects, or eat during stops.

The third row also moves away from the idea of a simple emergency bench. The seats can disappear into the floor to free up cargo space or rotate toward the tailgate to create an outward-facing seating area, designed for camping or scenic breaks. As a result, trunk capacity ranges from 706 liters in the five-seat configuration to 2,890 liters with only the front seats in use.

The mechanical range includes two versions. The fully electric model uses a 115 kWh battery with dual motors and all-wheel drive, offering a claimed range of more than 700 kilometers, or around 435 miles. The Range Extender version uses an 80.3 kWh battery paired with a combustion engine that works only as a generator, with 480 kilometers, or around 298 miles, of electric range according to Leapmotor. Both versions use an 800-volt architecture that supports charging at up to 460 kW. According to the manufacturer, this allows the D99 to recover around 350 kilometers, or about 217 miles, in 15 minutes when connected to a suitable charger.

Technology also plays a central role. Standard equipment includes dual-chamber air suspension, a driver-assistance system based on a Qualcomm 8797 chip with a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.3-inch central display, and a 50-inch augmented-reality head-up display. Rear passengers get a 21.4-inch screen, while the Dolby Atmos audio system uses 23 speakers and the panoramic glass roof covers an area of 1.4 square meters. The key question now is when the D99 will reach markets outside China and how Leapmotor will price it in the West.

A model like this would be a real hit in the United States and Canada, as the success of the Chrysler Pacifica clearly shows. That minivan has dominated the upper end of the segment for years. Most likely, however, the D99 will never reach those markets, much to the disappointment of buyers who would probably welcome it with interest.