Leapmotor B10 lands in North America as the brand’s new electric crossover

Leapmotor makes its North American debut with the B10, a 4.53-meter range-extender crossover launched in Mexico in the Ultra Híbrido Design version from 575,000 pesos, equal to around 32,895 dollars. The launch marks the Chinese manufacturer’s first entry into the American continent with industrial and distribution support from Stellantis. The group adapted the model to local conditions through its Mexican engineering and testing center, checking its behavior at altitude, in hot weather, and on road surfaces typical of the region.

Leapmotor B10 launches in Mexico from 575,000 pesos

The powertrain combines a 160 kW electric motor, equal to 215 hp, with a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter gasoline engine. The combustion engine does not drive the wheels directly, but works only as a generator to feed the battery and traction motor. The 18.8 kWh LFP battery offers up to 98 km of electric range under the NEDC cycle, while the 50-liter fuel tank extends combined range to 990 km. This figure suits a market where distances between urban centers can be significant and the public charging network remains less developed than in Europe. With DC charging, the battery goes from 30% to 80% in about 19 minutes at a maximum power of 46 kW.

The B10 measures 1.88 meters in width and 1.65 meters in height, with a 2.73-meter wheelbase. These dimensions place it in the compact family crossover segment, while the 334-liter trunk and 170 mm of ground clearance make it suitable for uneven surfaces and less refined urban roads. Inside, the cabin centers on a 14.6-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Equipment also includes seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking, and ambient lighting.

After-sales support relies on the Stellantis network and Mopar division, with a four-year vehicle warranty and an eight-year warranty for the high-voltage battery, plus roadside assistance and OTA updates. For a brand still unknown to Mexican customers, this service infrastructure plays a key role in building credibility with buyers who already trust established manufacturers.

The B10 avoids a direct clash with both higher-end pure electric cars and traditional combustion SUVs. Instead, it focuses on a pragmatic formula that combines electric drive, the long-range security of a gasoline generator, and a price below 600,000 pesos, backed by the service network of a global group such as Stellantis. Leapmotor does not currently plan a United States launch because of tariffs, but its arrival in Mexico could make a future Canadian debut easier.