Land Rover Defender pickup: what the first product of the Stellantis deal could look like

Jaguar Land Rover is evaluating a possible collaboration with Stellantis to develop new products in the United States, and one of the ideas reportedly under consideration is a Defender pickup. Such a model would give the British brand access to a segment where a potential partner already has factories and deep experience through Jeep and Ram. Neither company, however, has officially announced a pickup version of the Defender.

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Land Rover Defender pickup could emerge from JLR-Stellantis talks

The first official step came on May 20, 2026, when the two groups signed a non-binding memorandum to explore possible joint projects. The agreement covers product and technology development for the US market but does not identify which vehicles could result from the partnership.

Local production would hold particular value for JLR because today’s Defender 90, 110 and 130 come from Slovakia. Building vehicles in the United States could reduce exposure to import tariffs, an especially important factor if JLR moves forward with a pickup version.

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Recent comments from Antonio Filosa added another element to the talks. The Stellantis CEO discussed the possibility of using a US factory for a model that remains unconfirmed. Reports have mentioned Belvidere, Illinois, among the possible sites, while JLR Chief Financial Officer Richard Molyneux has pointed to the end of 2026 as a possible deadline for reaching an agreement.

Meanwhile, Sugar Design has imagined what a Defender pickup could look like through an independent digital rendering. The design keeps the front end of the current SUV and focuses the transformation behind the cabin, where the enclosed cargo area gives way to a short pickup bed. The spare wheel sits directly behind the cab, preserving one of the Defender family’s most recognizable visual elements.

Pronounced wheel arches emphasize the width of the body, while the upright surfaces help the new rear section blend with the shape of the original model. The compact bed suggests a vehicle aimed partly at lifestyle use rather than a pickup designed only for work.

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The biggest unanswered question concerns how deeply Stellantis could participate in the project. JLR could use the group only as a manufacturing partner while keeping its own platform and mechanical components, or the two companies could also share technology. The talks have not yet revealed any details about the architecture or powertrains.