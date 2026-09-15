Leapmotor’s ADAS dilemma: loud chimes almost ruined their European push

Chinese automaker Leapmotor is making rapid inroads into the European market, but company executives have finally acknowledged what drivers have been screaming into their steering wheels for months: their safety systems were getting insufferably annoying.

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Speaking at the international launch of the new B03X compact EV in Spain, Francesco Giacalone, Leapmotor International’s global head of strategy, product, and marketing, dropped the corporate PR mask. In an interview with CarExpert, Giacalone confessed that the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) fitted to the brand’s early production models lacked polish. The auditory warnings were downright grating, and the steering interventions felt less like gentle lane corrections and more like a tug-of-war with a frustrated robotic driving instructor.

Rather than forcing owners to endure endless electronic ear-bleeding, Leapmotor is actually listening to the complaints. The automaker has launched a targeted campaign to tone down the drama. Engineers are systematically lowering the decibel levels on acoustic alerts and recalibrating active lane-keeping software to ensure smoother, less aggressive wheel corrections.

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Furthermore, knowing that most drivers instinctively reach for the “off” button the second they turn the key, Leapmotor is introducing streamlined touchscreen shortcuts and personalized user profiles. Instead of forcing drivers to go on a five-minute treasure hunt through complex submenus just to silence a persistent chime, the new interface brings control front and center.

The ultimate goal is surprisingly logical: build safety features so discreet and well-behaved that drivers do not feel compelled to disable them the moment they slide into the cockpit.

The stakes are undeniably high for the upcoming B03X, a cornerstone of the brand’s global expansion push. Packed with seven airbags, 14 sensors and cameras, and an intimidating suite of 21 distinct ADAS functions, the model is built to secure a top-tier five-star rating in independent safety testing slated for 2027.

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Leapmotor already proved it can ace these exams when the B05 earned a full five-star ANCAP rating in September 2026. However, passing crash tests with flying colors is only half the battle if the car drives its owner insane on the daily commute.

Thankfully, due to Leapmotor’s flexible software architecture, existing owners will be happy soon. Critical recalibrations can arrive to vehicles via over-the-air updates, finally giving drivers the peace and quiet they actually paid for.