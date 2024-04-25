Lancia, Maserati, and Jeep: here are the cars that will debut in the coming years

Lancia, Maserati and Jeep will all continue to play a very important role in the future of Stellantis. As for Lancia, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares recently revealed that he had refused to close the brand, despite having had considerable pressure from within the Group. Tavares considers Lancia to be one of the Group’s premium brands alongside DS Automobiles and Alfa Romeo. For this reason, Stellantis will try to relaunch the brand in Europe over the next 10 years.

Here are the confirmed models for Lancia, Maserati, and Jeep that will debut in the coming years

Following the debut of the new generation Lancia Ypsilon, in 2025 it will be the turn of the sporty Ypsilon HF version, which with all-wheel drive and 240 horsepower could also bring the brand back to the rally championship. In 2026, it will be the turn of the new Lancia Gamma flagship, which will be produced on the STLA Medium platform at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy. It will be a cross between a sedan and a crossover, 4.7 meters long. Following this, in 2028, the new Lancia Delta will debut.

Jeep is getting two new electric vehicles, which according to recent statements from the new CEO of the American automaker, Antonio Filosa, could also arrive on the market with an internal combustion engine. We are referring to the Jeep Recon and the Wagoneer S luxury SUV. In the coming years, an heir to the Renegade is also expected, which will go out of production in 2026, and the new Jeep Compass, which could also change its name. The American automaker is aiming to increase sales with these models, with the goal of selling 1 million vehicles per year in the United States.

Finally, as for Maserati, after the presentation of the GranCabrio Folgore, it will be the turn of the MC20 Folgore, which should debut next year. In 2027, the heirs to the Levante and Quattroporte will also debut. The latter will also arrive in an electric version in 2028, initially planned for 2025.