Everything we know about the new Lancia Ypsilon HF

The New Lancia Ypsilon HF will be the next car from the brand to hit the market. The Stellantis’ Italian brand will introduce the sporty version of the Ypsilon in 2025, roughly a year after the “standard” version of the new model generation. The confirmation comes following the brand’s unveiling of the new HF series logo. The car will be purely electric and boasts 240 horsepower, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

New Lancia Ypsilon HF: here’s what the top-of-the-line version will look like

Aesthetically, the new Ypsilon HF will closely resemble the standard version introduced last month. It will feature only minor aesthetic tweaks aimed at enhancing aerodynamics. The New Lancia Ypsilon HF will be slightly wider and come with a lowered suspension. The vehicle will sport the same engine as the Abarth 600e, and its debut is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. Prices are yet to be announced, but they will certainly be higher than those for the standard electric version, thus exceeding 39,500 euros.

The New Lancia Ypsilon HF will feature the new HF logo introduced yesterday and will be the first in a new series of cars with the HF logo. Every new car in the Lancia range will have an HF version. After the Ypsilon, it will be the Gamma‘s turn, followed by the new Lancia Delta in 2028. The Delta HF is generating a lot of curiosity among fans eager to see what this iconic car will look like. Finally, the New Lancia Ypsilon HF could mark the brand’s return to the rally world. There have been many rumors in recent months, but Lancia has yet to officially comment on the news.