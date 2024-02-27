Jeep Wagoneer S: possible debut date revealed

Antonio Filosa, the new CEO of Jeep, announced that the brand could start delivering its new fully electric vehicle to U.S. customers as early as July 2024. The production of the brand’s first electric SUV, the Jeep Wagoneer S, was slated to begin in the second quarter, with initial deliveries potentially in the third quarter. The Jeep CEO also confirmed that we might see the launch of the electric Recon model by the end of the year.

Jeep Wagoneer S: initial deliveries could start from July 2024

Filosa acknowledged the need to step up efforts to counter the arrival of competition. Jeep is facing new rivals, including the Rivian R1S, which ranked as the seventh best-selling electric vehicle in the United States last year. Additionally, Volkswagen‘s off-road brand Scout is set to launch its first electric vehicles, adding further pressure to the sector.

Filosa stated that the first deliveries could occur as early as the third quarter. Before its official launch, Jeep is promoting the electric SUV with new teasers to generate anticipation among enthusiasts and potential buyers. Jeep promises that the Wagoneer S will be “fast as lightning,” with a 600 horsepower engine allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

The Jeep Wagoneer S will be the first electric vehicle based on Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform. With a range of about 700 km, the SUV aims to compete directly with Rivian’s R1S. Jeep has also offered a first glimpse at the electric vehicle’s interiors, featuring a rich assortment of buttons and digital screens. Among the most notable features is a customized driver control center, equipped with Jeep’s distinctive Selec-Terrain lever.

Finally, in addition to the imminent debut of the Jeep Wagoneer S, it has been confirmed that the electric off-road Jeep Recon will also debut by the end of the year. The Recon will be a “robust and fully capable electric SUV,” drawing inspiration from the legendary Jeep Wrangler off-road vehicle. Former Jeep North America chief, Jim Morrison, emphasized that the Recon EV “can successfully tackle the challenging Rubicon Trail.” Moreover, he added that the vehicle will have enough range to return to town and recharge, thus confirming its reliability even in the most demanding adventures.