Jeep Compass 2025: 272-hp Hurricane 2.0T engine

Are we ready for a wave of excitement with the arrival of the Jeep Compass 2025 in Brazil? The iconic SUV gets a complete makeover, offering an unprecedented driving experience, a perfect combination of power, technology, comfort and style.

Jeep Compass 2025: Hurricane power and 4×4 technology

Compass adds new versions equipped with the new Hurricane engine to the range. Under the hood, in fact, is a beating heart of pure power: the new 272-hp Hurricane 2.0T engine, the most powerful in its class among models produced in Brazil. It guarantees thrilling performance and unparalleled driving pleasure.

The Jeep Compass 2025 driving experience is enhanced by a nine-speed automatic transmission that ensures smooth and precise gear changes, and an advanced 4×4 Jeep Active Drive Low Traction system with terrain selector, disconnectable rear axle and Power Transfer Unit (PTU). The specially calibrated suspension provides impeccable on- and off-road behavior, offering stability and comfort in all situations.

Jeep Compass 2025: top technology, renewed comfort and style

For the new Compass 2025, state-of-the-art technology is also at the forefront, making driving safer and more enjoyable than ever before. New Level 2 ADAS systems with Active Driving Assistant enable semi-autonomous driving on marked roads, easing the driver’s workload and ensuring a peaceful ride. The in-vehicle experience is enhanced by the premium Beats audio system that delivers immersive, immersive sound. The Adventure Intelligence Plus connected services platform with integrated Alexa allows drivers to stay connected and up-to-date at all times.

The presence-sensing automated trunk makes it easy to load and unload luggage. And power driver and passenger seats ensure a comfortable position that fits everyone.

The design of the Jeep Compass gets a makeover. New is the gritty and attractive front grille and new uniquely designed wheels, available in 18″ and 19″ options with Seal Inside technology for added convenience.

The range is further expanded with the official launch in Brazil of the Blackhawk line, the Jeep brand’s ultimate expression of sportiness and performance. This top-of-the-line version is designed for those who want the ultimate in adrenaline and style.

The Jeep Compass 2025 confirms its leadership in the segment with an increasingly innovative product that is true to the brand’s DNA. An SUV that not only drives, but lives, a unique experience that captures and fascinates.