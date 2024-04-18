Maserati delays electric Quattroporte to 2028 because it can’t decide which platform to use

The Maserati Quattroporte electric was originally scheduled for release in 2025, but the Italian brand delayed the launch to 2028, as announced at the end of last year. The reason for the delay has been revealed by Davide Danesin, chief engineer of the Maserati Quattroporte and GranTurismo. According to Danesin, Maserati has not yet decided which platform to use for the electric model.

Maserati Quattroporte: unveiled the reason why the electric version has been postponed to 2028

Before being suspended, the development of the Quattroporte was based on the STLA Large platform. “The Quattroporte is a major issue for Maserati. It must be exceptional in every way: style, architecture, and performance. There are many improvements coming in the development of electric cars, especially in terms of range. At the moment 600 km of range is good enough, but for the electric Quattroporte we want more,” said Danesin.

“Current electric cars are becoming increasingly heavier and we need to stop this trend. Putting all these things together, we decided that we would need more time to optimize everything, and that’s why we decided to postpone it. This is not to say that the STLA Large platform will not be used, we are trying to optimize what is available,” Danesin concluded.

However, the Maserati engineer hinted that it is not certain that the STLA Large will be used. The Italian brand could opt for an extended version of the platform already used for the GranTurismo Folgore, which could “potentially” also work on the Quattroporte, as stated by Danesin.

In the meantime, Maserati has shown another electric model in recent days. We are talking about the GranCabrio Folgore, the first electric convertible with the performance of a supercar.