Jeep Recon will have a monocoque body and a power of 600 horsepower

In 2024, the Stellantis group will introduce and put on sale the Jeep Recon, a mid-size electric SUV, with some insiders revealing key features. The future model was announced last fall by the Jeep brand, along with three other new electric products: the Jeep Avenger, a subcompact crossover for Europe (already in production at the Fiat plant in Tychy, Poland), the Wagoneer S, a stylish and luxurious crossover, and some models still entirely mysterious. Jeep Recon and Jeep Wagoneer S are currently only visible as renderings, but official presentations are close: both models are expected to hit the market in 2024.

Jeep Recon: the electric off-road vehicle set for market launch in 2024 will have a version with an engine of over 600 horsepower

Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Toluca, Mexico, according to some sources. Both models will use the STLA Large modular platform and have a monocoque structure but will target different audiences. The Wagoneer S is a luxury SUV and a potential rival to the classic Range Rovers, while the Recon is an electric alternative to the combustion-engine Jeep Wrangler SUV.

The Jeep Wrangler will only have a fully electric engine in its next generation, arriving in 2028, as per the UAW union earlier in November. In the meantime, the model will also have a hybrid version with a range extender, where the internal combustion engine acts as an electric generator to recharge the battery.

Jeep Recon will be purely electric and larger in size and space compared to the current 5-door Jeep Wrangler of the JL generation. Despite its monocoque structure, the Recon will be an SUV with excellent off-road capabilities, suitable for adventures. The body will be ‘modular’: doors and rear windows can be removed, and the fabric roof rolled back. For trophy race enthusiasts, the Recon will offer various specific accessories and multiple off-road driving modes of the electric power plant, adaptable to different types of terrain. The propulsion system with two engines will have more than 400 HP in the base Sport version and about 600 HP in the top version.

Jeep Recon will be a global model, competing with the Land Rover Defender, which will have a fully electric version in the coming years, and with the Mercedes-Benz EQG, which will be entirely electric and will also hit the market in 2024. We will see in the coming months what other news will emerge about this long-talked-about vehicle that promises to be a market protagonist for an extended period.