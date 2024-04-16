Maserati GranCabrio Folgore makes its debut: pictures and details revealed

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is the brand’s first 100% electric convertible that focuses on performance. The car is built on an 800V architecture and developed with technical solutions derived directly from Formula E. Like its twin GranTurismo, the GranCabrio Folgore offers four seats and makes extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminum and magnesium, along with light steel. The styling has also been developed in conjunction with the coupé version to best interpret the transition from a hard top to a retractable one.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore: the first fully electric performance convertible makes its debut

For the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, the design of the previous generation has been retained, which customers appreciated for the classic proportions of the brand’s cars. The updated details are the vertical headlights and the radiator grille, which includes the iconic 3D trident logo. At the rear, the GranTurismo’s Full LED headlights are used. One of the most characteristic elements of the GranCabrio is the soft top, available in five colors (Black, Blue Marine, Grey Titan, Greige, Granata) and can also be activated while driving at a maximum speed of 50 km/h. It opens in 14 seconds and closes in 16 seconds.

For open-air journeys, even when temperatures are low, there are standard heated neck and headrest vents and a deflector that reduces turbulence inside. The new Maserati GranCabrio Folgore features a staggered wheel configuration, with the rear wheels (21 inches with 295/30 tires) larger than the front wheels (20 inches with 265/35 tires). Customers can choose from six designs, while the brake calipers are available in two different colors for the Trofeo version: black and dark anodized copper.

The interior of the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore takes its style cues from the MC20 supercar, as well as the Grecale and GranTurismo models. It features the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) multimedia system, a screen that combines the main functions in an integrated touch interface, a digital clock and an optional head-up display. The seats are sporty with integrated headrests and offer 18 adjustment options controlled by levers located at the bottom of the seats, and some functions can be controlled from the central screen. It is worth noting that the GranCabrio Folgore proposes the use of sustainable materials such as Econyl, a regenerated nylon produced from the recovery of waste.

The electric car is powered by three electric motors, one front and two rear, which rely on silicon carbide inverters derived from Formula E cars. The braking system available on the GranCabrio is taken from the Maserati MC20. Therefore, the fixed front and rear units are available in single-piece cast aluminum.

The battery, produced at the Mirafiori Battery Hub plant in Turin, in Italy, has a nominal capacity of 92.5 kWh. In turn, the engines can deliver 761 hp to all four wheels, a value that rises to 829 hp with the activation of the MaxBoost function. The sound experience for drivers is the work of the Maserati Innovation Lab engineers, who have reproduced the typical sound of the brand’s V8 unit. It is equipped with a 3D Sonus faber sound system, combined with four different driving modes: Max Range, GT, Sport and Corsa.