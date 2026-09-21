Jeep reportedly preparing Hurricane I6 engine for the 2028 Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee could gain the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane engine for the 2028 model year, bringing a more powerful gasoline option back to the lineup after Jeep dropped the 5.7-liter HEMI. MoparInsiders reports that sources close to the program point to the Standard Output version of the inline-six, although Jeep has not confirmed the plan.

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2028 Jeep Grand Cherokee may add 3.0-liter Hurricane engine

A previous prototype shows that the Hurricane can physically fit inside the WL-generation Grand Cherokee. During an SRT event in Detroit, Jeep displayed a Grand Cherokee prototype with the High Output Hurricane and an experimental electric supercharging system. That vehicle, however, used a different setup from the one reportedly under consideration for the future production model.

The Standard Output Hurricane would still deliver more performance than the Pentastar V6. In one existing application, the engine produces 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque. Those figures come from another production vehicle and should not yet be treated as specifications for the 2028 Grand Cherokee.

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The possible engine upgrade could also matter for towing. With the old 5.7-liter HEMI, properly equipped versions of the SUV could tow up to 7,200 pounds, or about 3,266 kg. A higher-torque engine could help Jeep regain some capability in this area, although the final rating will depend on certification and the complete vehicle configuration.

Jeep removed the V8 from the Grand Cherokee lineup after the 2023 model year, and enthusiasts have repeatedly discussed a possible comeback. Tim Kuniskis, however, said in recent months that he did not see a strong case for bringing the 5.7-liter HEMI back to the Grand Cherokee, also pointing to the need to maintain some separation from Dodge products.

A production Hurricane-powered Grand Cherokee would also require Jeep to solve the packaging challenges that have surrounded this engine combination. The prototype proves that engineers can make the powertrain fit in an experimental vehicle, but mass production requires a solution that also works for manufacturing, durability and everyday use.