Jeep Recon 2026 earns praise for performance and off-road capability, but one issue stands out

The Jeep Recon Moab handles demanding trails convincingly, but its driving range limits how far owners can venture from charging infrastructure. That is the main drawback highlighted by journalist Larry Printz after driving the new electric off-roader in California on trails north of Healdsburg. His review, also published by Tribune News Service, praises the Recon’s ability away from pavement while raising concerns about range and price.

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2026 Jeep Recon impresses off-road, but its 222-mile range is hard to ignore

The Moab carries an EPA rating of 222 miles, or about 357 kilometers, despite using a battery with roughly 100 kWh of capacity. That figure matters more on a vehicle designed partly to reach remote areas, where finding a charger can require extra planning and significant detours compared with driving between populated areas.

Printz does not question the Recon’s ability to tackle difficult terrain. His concern centers on the distance required to reach a trail and then return, which can reduce the freedom promised by the SUV’s off-road capability. The $66,995 US starting price, including destination charges, makes that compromise even more important when evaluating the vehicle.

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On rocky terrain, the accelerator drew praise. The driver can meter power precisely and crawl over obstacles without every small pedal input producing an abrupt response. That matters in a vehicle with two electric motors delivering a combined 670 hp and about 620 lb-ft of torque.

Jeep quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, but controlled torque delivery matters more off-road than outright acceleration. An electronically locking rear differential helps put that power down gradually, while roughly 24 inches of water-fording capability expands the range of terrain the Recon can tackle.

The front camera also proves useful when the hood blocks the driver’s view of obstacles directly ahead. Its image appears on the 14.5-inch center display, one of the cabin features the reviewer liked, although some interior materials felt less convincing at this price point.

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The Recon also retains the ability to remove the doors and take out some of the glass without tools. That Wrangler-inspired feature lets occupants experience the surroundings more directly, with tire noise over the trail replacing the sound of a combustion engine.