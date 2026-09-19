Jeep like you’ve never seen it before: this render imagines an extreme futuristic off-roader

A coupe-like body sits high above enormous wheels, with proportions that look more suited to the desert than a conventional road-going SUV. The Jeep Rana explores this radical vision of an off-road performance vehicle through an independent digital project by designer Raphaël Wierzbicki.

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This extreme Jeep concept looks ready for the desert

The relationship between the upper body and the extremely wide track immediately stands out. A compact cabin sits above a body that stretches far outward, while oversized wheel arches wrap around equally massive tires. These proportions give the Rana a very different appearance from current Jeep models while retaining enough familiar elements to reveal its inspiration.

At the front, Wierzbicki incorporates the seven-slot grille associated with Jeep into a much more extreme design. Heavy protection around the lower section reinforces the off-road theme, while recovery hooks suggest use on difficult terrain. A light bar above the cabin runs alongside the roof rack and completes the rugged setup.

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The Rana focuses almost entirely on design rather than engineering. Wierzbicki has not provided technical specifications, a powertrain or performance figures, so the huge wheels, raised body and other extreme features remain visual elements of the rendering rather than indications of real-world capability.

The project arrives as Jeep prepares to play a major role in Stellantis’ future strategy. FaSTLAne 2030 places Jeep among the group’s four global brands alongside Ram, Peugeot and Fiat. Together with the Pro One commercial vehicle business, these operations will receive around 70 percent of Stellantis’ investment in brands and products.

In Europe, Jeep plans to expand mainly through more accessible and versatile models. The Avenger targets buyers looking for compact dimensions, while the Compass serves customers who need a larger SUV. A future successor to the Renegade could eventually fill the gap between them.

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Reports suggest Stellantis could start production of that model in Tychy between late 2028 and early 2029. The project could use the STLA One platform, support several powertrain options and eventually offer two different body styles.

One version could retain a more traditional boxy profile, while another could adopt a sleeker fastback shape. Most speculation about Jeep’s future compact lineup currently centers on those two possibilities, while Wierzbicki takes the idea of a future Jeep much further with the far more radical Rana.