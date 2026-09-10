Jeep Recon EV: Stellantis is gambling $67,000 on an off-roader nobody asked for

Stellantis seems convinced that the remedy for sluggish EV sales is building a silent, doors-off rock crawler. Enter the 2026 Jeep Recon, an all-electric trail-hugger designed for a market that is currently shrinking.

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In the first half of 2026, electric vehicles accounted for a meager 6.5% of total US new-car sales, down from 7.5% the previous year. Worse yet, the typical EV buyer tends to be a balding software architect obsessing over screen real estate.

Yet, here we are. The Recon Moab shares its STLA Large architecture with the Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona, two vehicles that haven’t exactly burned up the sales charts. On paper, however, this electric brute commands respect. Twin electric drive modules (EDMs) developed in-house dish out a combined 670 HP and 620 lb-ft of instant torque, catapulting this heavy SUV from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3.6 seconds.

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Strip away the doors and windows, and the chassis turns out to be surprisingly rigid—far stiffer than a traditional Wrangler. Out on the California rocks, sliding through brutal trail obstacles, the Recon absorbs heavy underbody punishment without a squeak. With its 100 kWh battery wrapped in high-strength steel skid plates, a 15:1 rear gear ratio with an electronic locking diff, and 33-inch all-terrain tires, the Moab trim grinds across granite with alarming competence. The Selec-Terrain system’s Rock Mode and downhill crawl control handle steep descents like a seasoned trail guide.

Squeezing 670 horses out of a heavy chassis yields an underwhelming EPA range of just 240 miles. Highway steering feels slightly floaty until you hunt down the hidden setting in the touchscreen submenus, but range anxiety remains the ultimate obstacle.

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Starting at $66,995 including destination, the Recon enters a brutal dogfight against the upcoming Rivian R2, the Scout Traveler, and trusty gas-burning icons like the Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender.