Jeep’s new “This Is Jeep Country” campaign: 85 years of mud and marketing

Jeep has officially launched its newest national ad campaign, “This Is Jeep Country,” on September 9, effectively reminding us all that driving over a speed bump at the grocery store is practically a patriotic act. Instead of hawking a single shiny vehicle, the brand is doubling down on its 85-year romance with the American spirit.

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Rooted in its 1941 wartime origins, the campaign is a high-budget manifesto celebrating a deep-seated identity built on perseverance, rugged freedom, and the stubborn insistence on driving through mud when a paved highway is right there.

Under the leadership of Jeep CEO Branden Coté, the brand is attempting to pivot back to its core soul. Coté emphasized that Jeep’s narrative has always grown alongside America’s knack for overcoming obstacles. To prove that point, the campaign leans heavily on authentic fan-submitted footage. Expect a relentless barrage of muddy trail runs, weekend rallies, and daily lifestyle shots, effectively turning the notorious rubber-duck-waving Jeep community into unpaid brand ambassadors.

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The broad product spotlight spans virtually the entire US lineup. You’ll spot the classic Wrangler, the heavy-hauling Gladiator, the suburban staple Grand Cherokee, alongside the Cherokee and Compass. Even the ultra-luxurious Grand Wagoneer makes an appearance, proving that “rugged adventure” can comfortably include massaged leather seats.

Crucially, the campaign also shoehorns in the new electric Recon, attempting to convince diehard trail purists that plug-in capability can still feel like unbridled American grit.

To ensure no American escapes the sentimentality, Jeep is blanketing every imaginable platform. The ad blitz spans linear TV, digital billboards, social feeds, and major streaming services including Disney+, Paramount+, Max, and Peacock, alongside prime placement during NFL broadcasts. Tailored spots for Hispanic and African American demographics further cement the attempt to capture every corner of the market.

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Ultimately, “This Is Jeep Country” feels less like a traditional sales pitch and more like a defensive cultural flex, reminding us where Jeep came from, even as its price tags push further into luxury territory.