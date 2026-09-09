Jeep Recon impresses with 670 hp and off-road ability, but range and price spark debate

The Jeep Recon Moab is winning praise from early US reviewers on difficult trails, where its electric drivetrain and off-road hardware help it tackle rocks, water crossings and steep terrain with confidence. Reviews from MotorTrend, Road & Track and Car and Driver, however, take a less enthusiastic view of efficiency. The Recon combines a large battery with relatively limited range and a high starting price.

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Jeep Recon Moab impresses off-road while reviewers criticize range and price

MotorTrend especially praised the level of control the SUV gives the driver over obstacles, while Road & Track found its off-road behavior more convincing than its performance on pavement. The Moab offers about 9 inches of ground clearance, an electronically locking rear differential, underbody protection and dedicated drive modes. These features support the model’s off-road focus and help Jeep bring some of the Wrangler experience to an electric platform.

The compromise becomes more obvious in energy consumption. A curb weight above 6,000 pounds, all-terrain tires and a body shape that prioritizes utility over aerodynamics all work against efficiency. The 100.5-kWh battery gives the Recon Moab an EPA range of 222 miles, or about 357 kilometers. Drivers planning trips far from charging stations will therefore need to consider available range alongside the SUV’s trail capability.

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Jeep says a DC fast charger can take the battery from 5 to 80 percent in about 28 minutes, while MotorTrend reports that the Recon can recover roughly 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. The electrical system runs at 400 volts, and reviewers note that charging stops take longer than on some EVs that use 800-volt architectures.

In the United States, the Jeep Recon Moab starts at $66,995. MotorTrend considers that price difficult to ignore when compared with electric rivals that offer more range and better road comfort, even if many of them cannot match the Jeep’s off-road capability.

On pavement, the two electric motors and roughly 620 lb-ft (840 Nm) of combined torque deliver immediate response. Jeep quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds. MotorTrend found the Recon more responsive than its size might suggest, although drivers can still feel the weight during faster changes of direction.

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The Recon also allows owners to remove the doors and rear quarter glass without tools, while the power-operated Sky One-Touch roof opens a large section above the occupants. Few battery-electric SUVs offer that kind of open-air experience, giving the Recon a character much closer to Jeep’s traditional open-top models.