Jeep recalls over 328,000 Grand Cherokee SUVs in the US over rear spring risk

FCA US is recalling 328,381 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs in the United States because a rear suspension defect could allow a coil spring to move out of position and, in extreme cases, detach while the vehicle is moving. The campaign will replace the lower isolators on both rear springs at no cost to owners and expands an earlier recall that Jeep launched at the beginning of 2026.

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Jeep Grand Cherokee hit by major US recall as rear springs could detach

The issue affects vehicles with rear coil springs. Incorrect positioning of a component can prevent the spring from remaining properly seated during normal use. In the most serious cases, the spring could separate from the SUV and create a hazard for other road users. Quadra-Lift air suspension versions use a different setup and do not fall under this specific recall.

The new repair procedure focuses on the lower isolators for both rear springs and changes the approach FCA US used under the earlier 26V051 campaign. That recall covered around 80,620 vehicles early in 2026 and instructed dealers to inspect the spring assembly and perform repairs when they found the defect. FCA US has now identified a much larger group of vehicles and will replace the specified parts instead.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration added the new recall to its database on September 1, 2026, under recall number 26V562000. FCA US uses 89D as its internal campaign code. Both numbers refer to the same recall and help owners distinguish it from the previous Grand Cherokee suspension campaign.

FCA US plans to begin contacting customers on September 29, 2026, although the first notice may arrive before dealers receive the necessary replacement parts. The company will send a second letter once the parts become available so owners can schedule the repair with an authorized dealer. FCA US will cover the full cost of the replacement.

As of August 6, FCA US had received 406 warranty claims and 29 customer reports that could relate to the problem. Those figures represent cases that reached the company and do not automatically mean investigators confirmed the same defect in every vehicle. FCA US had not linked any crashes or injuries to the issue as of that date.

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US owners can check their Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN, to determine whether their Grand Cherokee falls within the recall population. Simply owning a vehicle from the affected model range does not automatically mean it needs the repair, as FCA US determines eligibility by individual VIN.