Jeep recalls 200,000 vehicles over tire pressure monitoring system defect

A software error could prevent some Jeep vehicles from warning drivers when tire pressure drops too low. FCA US has launched a recall covering 201,976 vehicles in the United States, and dealers will update the radio frequency hub software at no cost to owners. The repair focuses on the electronic management of the tire pressure monitoring system and does not require tire replacement.

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Jeep recalls 201,976 vehicles after software flaw affects tire pressure warnings

The issue affects the TPMS, which monitors tire pressure and alerts the driver through the instrument cluster when it detects an insufficient level. On affected vehicles, the software may fail to recognize a pressure drop or trigger the warning light. As a result, a driver could continue driving without receiving the alert that should draw attention to the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the missing warning can increase the risk of a crash. The affected vehicles also fail to meet US requirements for tire pressure monitoring system performance. NHTSA lists the campaign under recall number 26V559000, while FCA US uses 54D as its internal recall code.

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The recall covers certain 2024 and 2025 Wagoneer models, along with 2024-2026 Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe and Grand Wagoneer vehicles. It also includes some 2025 Wagoneer L, 2025-2026 Grand Wagoneer L, and 2026 Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer L PHEV models. FCA US determines eligibility by individual vehicle, so the recall does not automatically apply to every model within those ranges.

Dealers will correct the problem by updating the software in the module that helps process information from the TPMS. After the update, the system should properly recognize low tire pressure and alert the driver as intended. Authorized Jeep dealers will perform the work free of charge.

FCA US plans to begin mailing owner notification letters on September 29, 2026, while NHTSA indicates that affected VINs will become searchable on its website starting September 9. US owners can check their Jeep by entering the Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN, and contact a dealer using recall code 54D to schedule the repair.