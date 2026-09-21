Fiat 147 returns in new renders as a modern electric hatchback

Fiat 147 gets a completely new look in renders by Kleber Silva, who imagines a modern electric successor to the small car that became popular across South America. The Brazilian designer, known online as KDesign AG, brings back several cues from the original model and adapts them to a modern compact hatchback, even creating an Abarth version. Fiat has not announced any plans to revive the 147 name, so the project remains an independent design exercise.

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Fiat 147 gets a modern EV makeover with an Abarth version

Silva keeps the basic proportions of a conventional small hatchback, with compact dimensions and geometric shapes that recall the simplicity of the original 147. The front end introduces more contemporary details, while sharper body lines give the car a stronger presence. The result tries to balance the character of the classic model with the look of a modern small EV.

The Abarth version gives the concept a more aggressive personality through a lower ride height, brighter colors and sportier details. The changes remain purely visual, however, since Silva provides no performance figures, battery specifications or other technical details.

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The name goes back to 1976, when the Fiat 147 made its debut in Brazil. Production later expanded to Argentina, where the model remained on sale into the 1990s and became a familiar sight on local roads. That long history helps explain why the 147 still inspires new interpretations decades later.

A similar project could also revive the Uno name in Europe. Renault followed a comparable approach with the electric 4 and 5, using historic names for completely new products. Fiat, however, has given no indication that it plans to follow that route with either the 147 or Uno.

Meanwhile, Fiat continues to expand its lineup after closing the first half of 2026 with European registrations up 21.7 percent, helped in part by the Grande Panda. The Pandina remains Italy’s best-selling car, while the upcoming Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will help Fiat reach additional customers and strengthen the international presence envisioned by Stellantis, which places the brand among its four global marques.