Fiat and Alfa Romeo: here are the cars that will debut in the coming years

Fiat and Alfa Romeo are two of the Stellantis brands that will be most active in the coming years. After the launch of the Alfa Romeo Junior a few weeks ago and the Fiat 600 and Topolino in 2023, the news is expected to continue for a long time for the two Italian car manufacturers.

Here’s a rundown of the upcoming Fiat and Alfa Romeo models scheduled to hit the market in the coming years

The next to arrive will be the new Fiat Panda, which is scheduled to debut next July. It will be a key model that will give rise to a new family of cars for the brand. The car will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will have much in common with the recent Citroen C3.

In the second half of 2025, it will be the turn of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will debut on the market exclusively in electric version, the first Stellantis car in Europe to use the STLA Large platform. Those who have already seen it in preview say that aesthetically speaking it is really fantastic. Compared to the current model, it has a more modern and aerodynamic design and will also have a Quadrifoglio version with 1,000 horsepower.

The new Fiat Multipla will debut at the end of 2025. It will be a C-segment crossover 4.4 meters long that will come on the market in 5 and 7-seater versions and will be produced on the Smart Car platform. The car will have both thermal and electric versions in its range. The new Fiat Multipla will have ample interior space as its strong point and will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco, for which an investment of 300 million euros is planned.

In 2026, it will be the turn of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which will be based on the STLA Large platform. Like the Stelvio, it should be electric only, although the brand’s strategy could change in the coming months. The car will have an even more sporty and aerodynamic style and a Quadrifoglio version with over 1,000 horsepower.

The next generation of the Fiat 500 is expected to debut in 2027, and will likely be electric only. It is expected to have improved range thanks to a new platform and battery, but its final price will be lower than the current model.

As for Alfa Romeo, new models are expected to arrive from 2027 onwards, at least one per year until 2030. These are rumored to include a successor to the Giulietta, which could have a different name. The platform will be the same as the new Lancia Delta, the STLA Medium. Compared to the previous model, a more sporty car with a hatchback and a more coupé-like style is expected. This should be joined by an E-SUV about 5 meters long, designed mainly for the US and Chinese markets.

As for Fiat, the new Fiat Fastback, which will also be sold in Europe and become a global model, the new generation Fiat Strada, and a motorhome are planned by 2030.