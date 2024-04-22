New Fiat Panda: here’s how it could change with the new generation

The debut of the new Fiat Panda is scheduled for July 11, 2024, but the first images of the new model are expected to leak several weeks before that date. This car will represent a true revolution compared to the current model, so much so that the two models will remain on sale together on the market at least until 2030.

New Fiat Panda: here’s how the new generation could change

The new Fiat Panda will be a mix of modernity and 80s style, as confirmed by the CEO of the Italian brand. The car will be based on the recent Fiat Centoventi concept, but its reference point will also be the first generation of Panda launched on the market in the early 1980s. Fiat has recently shown some teasers of a concept on which this model will be based.

Based on this information, digital creators are trying to imagine what the new generation of this iconic model will be like. A new render published on Instagram by digital creator Lars O Saeltzer tries to imagine what the new Fiat Panda will look like, based on both the recent Fiat teaser, the Centoventi and the first generation Panda. The result is the model you see in this article, which could be close to the style of Fiat’s new car. The new Fiat Panda will give rise to a new family of cars, from which the new Fiat Multipla will also derive next year.

The new Fiat Panda will be a fundamental model for the future of the brand, which will be produced in Serbia for the European market, but it will be a global car that will also be sold and produced in other continents such as Africa and South America. The new generation of Fiat Panda will be based on the Smart Car platform and will have electric and hybrid versions, all of them very economical.