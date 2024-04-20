Fiat Multipla 2025: its possible final design unveiled

The new Fiat Multipla will debut on the market in 2025, one year after the new generation of the Fiat Panda. This will be the second model in Fiat’s new family of cars that will focus on practicality and essentiality. It will be a crossover of about 4.4 meters in length and will be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the same one that will also be used for the new Panda and the recent Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross.

New Fiat Multipla, here’s what its design could be like

The new Fiat Multipla will share many elements with the new C3 Aircross, including the engines. Both cars will be available in 5 and 7-seater versions. Fiat’s new car will be an essential car, with a very high quality-price ratio and will be characterized by the presence of ample space on board for passengers and luggage.

The chosen production site for the new Fiat Multipla is the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco, for which the automotive group has invested over 300 million euros. The goal is to double production at the factory where the Citroen Ami and Fiat Topolino are currently built.

New Fiat Multipla with its 4.4 meters will be the new top of the range for Fiat in terms of size, although in the future it will be joined by a coupé SUV that could take the name of Fiat Fastback. Speaking of this eagerly awaited model, here we show you a render, made exclusively for us by the designer and digital creator TZU ai Design. This is based on the rumors of some insiders according to which there will be several elements in common between this car and the recent Citroen C3 Aircross. Thanks to this model, the Italian car manufacturer believes it can conquer precious market shares in a very important segment that should be increasingly crucial in the coming years.

Fiat Multipla 2025 design is based on C3 Aircross

The Fiat Multipla 2025 takes its design cues from the C3-Aircross, blending sleek lines with practicality for a modern and versatile look. With inspiration drawn from the innovative C3-Aircross, the Multipla 2025 embodies a perfect fusion of style and functionality.