Fiat Fastback: will the new generation arrive in 2027?

The New Fiat Fastback is the future generation of the popular model currently sold by Fiat exclusively in Latin America. However, in recent weeks, the CEO of Fiat has confirmed that the new generation will be transformed to be sold globally and will therefore need to meet the needs of all motorists. This car will be the heir to both the current Fastback and the Fiat Tipo, but it could have a different name.

Fiat Fastback: will the new generation for the global market arrive in 2027?

The new Fiat Fastback is expected to retain many of its characteristic elements, while evolving both in design and technology. The SUV Coupé will be the new flagship of the Italian automaker alongside the new Fiat Multipla, which will debut next year.

The car will be about 4.4 meters long and will use the same platform as the new Fiat Panda and the new Fiat Multipla, namely the Stellantis Smart Car platform. Its price will be very competitive and it will represent a valid alternative for those looking for a spacious and elegant vehicle, compared to the more practical Multipla which will be suitable for families.

The model could be produced in several Stellantis plants, as it will be available in different global markets, such as South America, Europe and Asia. However, these are currently only rumors. While waiting to discover more details about the new generation of Fiat Fastback, digital creator Kleber Silva has created a render that shows what the new model could look like, which could hit the market in 2027.