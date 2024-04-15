New Lancia Delta and Gamma: Carlos Tavares approves of gorgeous design

New Lancia Delta and Gamma are the next two new additions to the Stellantis group’s lineup. Carlos Tavares approved the designs and said they are ‘stunning cars’.

Carlos Tavares previews the visit of the new Lancia Delta and Gamma and says they are ‘stunning cars’

The two new gems of the Stellantis group Lancia Delta and Gamma are coming in the next few years. The new Lancia Gamma will debut in 2026 and the new Lancia Delta will debut in 2028.

Carlos Tavares, wanted to anticipate a comment after seeing them and described them as two really gorgeous cars. In fact, Tavares visited Turin this week to check the designs of the two upcoming cars, which he confirmed as stupendous designs.

For the time being, both new Lancia Gamma and Delta will probably be produced in Italy. In fact, the new Gamma will be one of five electric cars that Stellantis will produce at the Melfi plant starting in the next few years. As for the new Delta, its place of production is not yet certain, but there is some talk of production always being in Melfi.

With the new Lancia Ypsilon‘s launch a great success, Stellantis is now preparing the brand’s comeback in Europe, which will take place soon. What’s more with the next new Lancia Delta and Gamma, Stellantis’ goal is to consolidate Lancia as an international premium brand.

Meanwhile, Carlos Tavares, has also confirmed Lancia’s return to motorsports, so the new Lancia Delta and Gamma could be among the stars of the return to the racing world.