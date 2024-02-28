Fiat Strada: the next generation will also be sold in Europe

The Fiat Strada has been achieving remarkable success in the Latin American market, courtesy of the Italian automotive manufacturer. Remarkably, it has claimed the title of the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for three consecutive years, and its popularity extends across other Latin American markets. This success has sparked curiosity about why Fiat has not introduced this highly successful model in Europe, especially as pickups are gaining increasing popularity on the continent.

The future generation of Fiat Strada will also make its debut in Europe

Recently, Fiat’s CEO Olivier Francois revisited this topic during a podcast interview, covering various subjects including the return of the new Fiat Multipla to Fiat’s lineup. Francois confirmed Fiat’s commitment to developing this model, anticipated to launch by the end of 2025.

The discussion also touched on the Fiat Strada. The CEO confirmed the arrival of a new generation of this vehicle in the coming years. According to Francois, in addition to its current markets in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, the new generation will also be marketed in Europe.

Thus, those interested in purchasing this model will, in the coming years, have the opportunity to own their Fiat Strada in Europe. Naturally, compared to the current model, the new generation will feature a plethora of innovations and improvements in design, engine range, and technology. It will also meet the stringent European crash test standards, which are more demanding than those in South America. We can expect to hear more about these developments in the upcoming months.