Citroen e-C3: awards triumph for new compact electrical even before its debut

An overwhelming success for the Citroen e-C3, which won three awards before it had even arrived to the roads. Even before its official debut, the French brand’s new compact electric car from Stellantis has already won the hearts of the public and automotive experts, winning major awards that underscore its qualities and innovative potential.

Citroen e-C3: an impressive and conquering car

Already appreciated by the public and industry insiders, the Citroen e-C3 received the “Car of the Year” award in the Motor Awards of Coches.net, Spain’s leading automotive portal. This recognition was bestowed on the e-C3 by the site’s users, who voted it the most important and interesting novelty in the world of small cars.

Another attestation of appreciation came from the women’s weekly ‘Mujer Hoy‘, which awarded the e-C3 the “Best Urban Car” award. This choice underscores the French brand’s attention to the needs of an increasingly broad target customer base, with special emphasis on women, who are a key component in the urban compact car segment. Indeed, the e-C3 stands out for its sleek and modern design, combined with practicality and comfort features that make it perfect for daily city commuting.

An accessible yet flexible electric car

At the European level, the Citroen e-C3 has won another important recognition: the prestigious Autobest-Ecobest award. This award, given by a jury of 31 journalists from as many European countries, recognizes the e-C3 for its environmental friendliness, energy efficiency and its ability to offer affordable, easy-to-use and versatile electric mobility. The judges especially appreciated Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspensions system, which provides an optimal driving comfort, and the adaptation of this model to the needs of families, with a large cabin area and practical solutions for transporting children and luggage.