Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: the high performance electrified future

A blazing evolution for the Biscione sedan: the new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio prepares to take the markets by storm with record performance and electrifying design.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 render

Scheduled to debut in late 2026, the Giulia Quadrifoglio will embody the Biscione’s automotive excellence under the banner of electrification. Its beating heart will be a powertrain capable of unleashing 1,000 horsepower, fueling searing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2 seconds.

Thrilling performance that will be accompanied by a top speed above the 307 km/h achieved by the current model, consolidating the Quadrifoglio‘s role as the undisputed queen of sports cars.

Design: a marriage of tradition and innovation

The aesthetics of the new Giulia Quadrifoglio promises to be a harmonious evolution of the Biscione’s iconic design. Sinuous and aggressive lines merge with distinctive elements inspired by the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior, creating a perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

An exclusive image, created by ClubAlfa.it, gives us a glimpse of what the final car might look like. Styling details emerge that echo the brand’s aesthetic language.