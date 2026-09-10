Ferrari Sketch Body brings the original design sketch to life on the production car

Ferrari is bringing its designers’ sketches directly onto body panels with Sketch Body, a new series of collectible objects that debuts with a hood inspired by the 812 Competizione Tailor Made. The piece recreates the original design sketch across the surface, giving enthusiasts a Ferrari object they can display even outside the garage.

Advertisement

Ferrari launches Sketch Body, bringing design sketches onto finished body panels

The most distinctive feature comes from the way Ferrari transfers the drawing onto the panel. Engraved lines follow the shape of the hood and adapt to its curves and changing volumes. Viewers can therefore see both the finished bodywork and the marks that helped the designer imagine it in the first place. The three-dimensional surface also changes the appearance of the sketch depending on viewing angle, light and reflections.

Sketch Body joins the Ferrari Collectibles catalog alongside the Components, Red Pieces and Drivers’ Pieces collections. Those existing series draw more heavily from motorsport, while Sketch Body shifts the focus toward road cars and the work of the design department. The new collection therefore gives customers a way to own and display an object connected directly to the process of shaping a Ferrari.

Advertisement

The name refers to the sketches that begin the development of a new model. Designers create these drawings by hand to explore proportions and ideas while the project still has room to change significantly. At this stage, they can test different solutions before technical requirements and production constraints narrow the possibilities. Flavio Manzoni has created many of the early sketches behind Ferrari’s recent models.

Those early sketches then pass through the hands of engineers, technicians and craftspeople before becoming a finished Ferrari. Sketch Body brings the original drawing back onto the final body panel, showing where the design started and how it ultimately took shape.

The 812 Competizione Tailor Made launches the series, while Ferrari also draws inspiration from models such as the Purosangue and Daytona SP3. That gives the project access to very different shapes and proportions, each offering a unique surface on which to reinterpret the designers’ original work.