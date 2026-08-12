Rare low-mileage Ferrari Daytona SP3 set for Monterey auction

A Ferrari Daytona SP3 with just 227 miles on the odometer will cross the auction block during Monterey Car Week on August 14. RM Sotheby’s estimates the 2023 hypercar at $10 million to $12 million, reflecting both its rarity and the strong collector demand surrounding Ferrari’s modern limited-production models.

Advertisement

227-mile Ferrari Daytona SP3 could sell for $12 million in Monterey

The car comes from The Driver’s Philosophy Collection and carries chassis number 297567. Ferrari completed it in July 2023 after the original buyer configured it through the Ferrari Atelier personalization program. A Florida-based enthusiast took delivery in January 2024, and the Daytona later joined its current collection in October 2025 with around 220 miles. Only two owners have cared for it since new.

Its specification makes the car particularly distinctive. Giallo Triplo Strato paint contrasts with Nero racing stripes and an Italian flag motif, while the black interior adds yellow accents. The options list includes a carbon-fiber roof panel, lower carbon-fiber bodywork, carbon-fiber mirrors, airbrushed Scuderia Ferrari shields, matte-black wheels and gloss-black brake calipers.

Advertisement

Ferrari introduced the Daytona SP3 in 2021 as the third member of its Icona Series after the Monza SP1 and SP2. The design draws inspiration from Ferrari’s mid-engine sports prototypes of the 1960s rather than copying a single historic model. Its dramatic rear treatment recalls the racing cars associated with Ferrari’s famous 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona.

A naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 sits behind the cabin and sends 829 hp exclusively to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Ferrari claims a 0-62 mph time of 2.85 seconds, while top speed reaches 211 mph. Unlike several modern Ferrari flagships, the Daytona SP3 achieves those numbers without hybrid assistance.

Ferrari limited regular Daytona SP3 production to 599 customer cars, with a special additional Tailor Made example later bringing the total to 600. That exclusivity, combined with this car’s tiny mileage and highly personalized specification, helps explain the eight-figure estimate.

Advertisement

The Daytona SP3 will also share Monterey with an exceptional group of collector cars, including several other rare Ferraris and hypercars from The Driver’s Philosophy Collection.