Ferrari Luce by Vossen: slammed, winged, and still awfully heavy

The Ferrari Luce continues to make headlines, mostly because its design has split the enthusiast community right down the middle. Enter Vossen Wheels, stepping in to answer the million-dollar question: what happens if you take a polarizing electric supercar and slap some aggressive aftermarket attitude onto it?

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In their latest digital tuning hypothesis, the recipe includes brand new forged rims, a drastically slammed suspension, and a rear wing large enough to double as a dining table. The underlying design, famously penned by the Centro Stile Ferrari alongside LoveFrom, the design collective founded by former Apple guru Jony Ive, remains intact. Yet, somehow, the whole vibe of the vehicle dramatically shifts.

The Luce is an unapologetically strange Ferrari. Its front end is stubbornly short, practically melting into the windshield with zero interruption, while a massive glass house dominates the profile and roof. It’s exactly this hyper-futuristic, “smartphone-on-wheels” aesthetic that sparked outrage from day one, drifting miles away from the roaring, sculpted silhouettes purists expect from Maranello.

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Vossen simply intervened where it was easiest to inject some much-needed testosterone without completely redesigning the chassis. They bolted on a set of G2-13T forged wheels, boasting an aggressive cut and a lightweight construction designed to shave off precious ounces. A set of these will set you back roughly 8,000 euros, a mere drop in the ocean for a Ferrari owner.

But the real game-changer here is the ride height. By slamming the body inches from the asphalt, the gap between the rubber and the wheel arches evaporates, giving the Luce a genuinely menacing stance.

Then, there’s the back end. Vossen slapped a colossal rear spoiler onto the tail, instantly transforming the Luce from a tech-bro daily commuter into something resembling a traditional track-focused supercar. It adds much-needed visual aggression and, hypothetically, a decent chunk of downforce.

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Everything else remains exactly as Maranello built it. You still get the bizarre vertical windshield wipers pinned to the A-pillars and that sweeping dark cabin area that flows seamlessly into the tail. Underneath that divisive sheet metal, the specs are undeniably terrifying. Four electric motors deliver a combined 1,050 HP through an all-wheel-drive system with rear-axle steering. It crushes the 0-62 mph sprint in roughly 2.5 seconds and tops out at an impressive 192 mph.

Yet, the elephant in the room remains its staggering weight: an eye-watering 4,982 pounds. The 122 kWh structural battery pack at least guarantees around 330 miles of range and handles blazing 350 kW fast-charging thanks to its 800-volt architecture.